Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Labcorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Labcorp by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Labcorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Labcorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Labcorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Labcorp

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.36, for a total transaction of $452,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,244 shares in the company, valued at $534,879.84. The trade was a 45.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total value of $1,518,496.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 98,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,614,818.26. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,834 shares of company stock worth $2,928,714 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Labcorp Stock Performance

NYSE LH opened at $243.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.87. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.98 and a fifty-two week high of $265.72.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Labcorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Labcorp from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Labcorp from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Labcorp from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Labcorp from $284.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Labcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.08.

About Labcorp

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

