Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMRN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research set a $95.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.78.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of BMRN opened at $57.29 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.17.

Insider Activity

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $105,927.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,600.63. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

