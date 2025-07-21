Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,649 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $87.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $103.44. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is -57.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

