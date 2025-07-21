Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Best Buy by 228.7% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 22,625 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Best Buy by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,692,118 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $316,784,000 after buying an additional 629,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,608 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,971,908,000 after acquiring an additional 191,161 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $9,073,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Best Buy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 200,960 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $14,560,000 after acquiring an additional 13,378 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $53,195,212.95. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 196,100 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,495. This trade represents a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $67.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $103.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. Best Buy had a return on equity of 46.40% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Best Buy from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. BNP Paribas raised Best Buy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Best Buy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.72.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

