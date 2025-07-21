Signaturefd LLC Purchases 285 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEIS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $856,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $143.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $144.54.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.36 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.20.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, EVP John Donaghey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,060. This represents a 15.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $154,003.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,777.74. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Articles

