Signaturefd LLC Purchases 3,392 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 246.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 807.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in WesBanco by 46.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $32.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $37.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average is $31.85.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $253.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on WesBanco from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

