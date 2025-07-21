Signaturefd LLC Purchases 535 Shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 40.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Whirlpool from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Longbow Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.40.

Whirlpool Trading Down 3.7%

Whirlpool stock opened at $93.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 664.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.36. Whirlpool Corporation has a one year low of $73.72 and a one year high of $135.49.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.