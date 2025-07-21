Signaturefd LLC Purchases 610 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Zillow Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,029,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,263,000 after buying an additional 411,742 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 3,350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,068,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,745,000 after acquiring an additional 28,728 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,540,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,109,000 after acquiring an additional 65,724 shares during the period. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,320,000 after acquiring an additional 445,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:Z opened at $77.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.98. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $89.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of -227.82, a P/E/G ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 2.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on Z shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $549,011.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 97,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,239.38. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gordon Sheridan Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $706,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,820.10. The trade was a 26.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,989,688. 23.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zillow Group



Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.



