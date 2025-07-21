Signaturefd LLC Purchases 938 Shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.7%

AOS opened at $70.22 on Monday. A. O. Smith Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $92.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $963.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on A. O. Smith

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.