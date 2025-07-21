Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 64.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,889 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,133,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,337 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Sila Realty Trust by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,125,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,699,000 after buying an additional 1,500,624 shares during the period. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $12,625,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,514,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 424.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 177,906 shares during the last quarter.

SILA opened at $24.57 on Monday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Sila Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

