Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SOLV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Solventum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,266,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,591,000 after acquiring an additional 75,631 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Solventum by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 8,462,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Solventum by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,992,000 after purchasing an additional 112,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter worth about $203,740,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Solventum by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,923,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,101,000 after purchasing an additional 176,201 shares during the last quarter.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $73.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Solventum Corporation has a 12-month low of $53.03 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Solventum had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Solventum in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOLV

About Solventum

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.