SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI opened at $86.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.46. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $66.66 and a 12-month high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

