SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPH. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 107,050.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $762,000.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

XPH opened at $42.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $151.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.02. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $48.76.

About SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

