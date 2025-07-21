StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO) Position Boosted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in StandardAero were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,924,000. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,294,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,829,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,628,000.

Insider Activity at StandardAero

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 5,524,862 shares of StandardAero stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $150,828,732.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 35,292,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,481,482.60. This trade represents a 13.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SARO. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of StandardAero from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of StandardAero from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StandardAero presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

StandardAero Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE SARO opened at $30.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60. StandardAero, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $34.38.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About StandardAero

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

Featured Stories

