Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stepan were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 781.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Stepan by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th.

SCL opened at $56.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average is $56.84. Stepan Company has a one year low of $44.23 and a one year high of $91.92.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. Stepan had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $593.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stepan Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

