Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,749,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,434,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 743.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,215,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,026 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,738,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,466,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,961,000 after acquiring an additional 869,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NVT stock opened at $75.95 on Monday. nVent Electric PLC has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $81.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.44.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $247,915.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,997.75. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

