Stephens Inc. AR Has $119,000 Holdings in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNT. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,025,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 424,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 287,639 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 204,099 shares in the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the first quarter valued at about $663,000. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cognyte Software stock opened at $9.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $661.48 million, a P/E ratio of -83.45 and a beta of 1.65. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $11.66.
CGNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th.
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.
