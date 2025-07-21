Stephens Inc. AR Invests $202,000 in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLN. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Talen Energy by 7,285.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Talen Energy

In other Talen Energy news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total value of $52,695,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,734,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,780,518.80. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,530 shares of company stock valued at $114,090,933.

Talen Energy Trading Up 24.5%

NASDAQ:TLN opened at $328.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.33 and a 200-day moving average of $232.55. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.85. Talen Energy Corporation has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $330.99.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.35). Talen Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TLN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $269.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $366.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Talen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $315.00 price target on shares of Talen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on TLN

About Talen Energy

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.