Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BVS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 54,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 3,228.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 1,138.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 30,977 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BVS stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. Bioventus Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33.

BVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 target price on shares of Bioventus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

