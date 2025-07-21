Stephens Inc. AR Makes New $243,000 Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 22,508 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 37,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 104,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $7,356,774.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 228,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,035,476.94. This represents a 31.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $26,966,067.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,863 shares in the company, valued at $506,848.98. The trade was a 98.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,749,630 shares of company stock valued at $221,118,663 in the last ninety days. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $109.74 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $113.44. The firm has a market cap of $97.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.35, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average of $57.81.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HOOD shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.29.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

