Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRG opened at $22.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 320.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.09. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $221.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.07 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.59%. Research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 1,542.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRG. UBS Group began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

