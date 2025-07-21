Stephens Inc. AR Sells 24,994 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 78.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,994 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,408,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,332,000 after buying an additional 6,371,541 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,683,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,434,000 after buying an additional 2,033,549 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,147,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after buying an additional 1,050,856 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,331,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,082,000 after buying an additional 856,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,085,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KD. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kyndryl

In other Kyndryl news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 26,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,035,292.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 73,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,100.92. The trade was a 26.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

NYSE KD opened at $39.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.93. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Kyndryl had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.