Stephens Inc. AR Sells 651 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Hologic were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 22.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Hologic by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in Hologic by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 54,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 21,037 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 19,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $63.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $84.67.

Insider Activity

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 5,445 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,445 shares in the company, valued at $300,781.80. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hologic

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.