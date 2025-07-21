Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bankshares raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

TECK stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. Teck Resources has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $54.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.0901 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 7,560.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

