Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,251 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on TCBI shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Texas Capital Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $89.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.66. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.24 and a 52 week high of $94.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $307.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.28 per share, with a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,800. The trade was a 21.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 25,300 shares of company stock valued at $769,990 in the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

