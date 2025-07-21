Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Textron by 6,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,236,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,575,000 after buying an additional 1,218,485 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Textron by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,733,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $591,523,000 after buying an additional 1,167,105 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $41,451,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,031,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,872,000 after buying an additional 510,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $22,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $84.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $93.98.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

