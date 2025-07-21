Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 386.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.07. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $518.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ultra Clean

Insider Activity

In other Ultra Clean news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,928. The trade was a 23.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $86,009.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 23,345 shares in the company, valued at $491,645.70. The trade was a 14.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,878 shares of company stock worth $399,765. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.