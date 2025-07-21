Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stock Holdings Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 728 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 49.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $210,053.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,628.32. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $168.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.99 and a 52-week high of $243.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.48. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 4.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price target (down previously from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens raised Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.85.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

