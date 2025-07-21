VanEck Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Energy Income ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Energy Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Energy Income ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Energy Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,493,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Energy Income ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Energy Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000.

VanEck Energy Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EINC opened at $97.87 on Monday. VanEck Energy Income ETF has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $104.70. The company has a market capitalization of $79.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.71.

About VanEck Energy Income ETF

The VanEck Energy Income ETF (EINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of North American companies in midstream energy segments. EINC was launched on Mar 13, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

