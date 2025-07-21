Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 290.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGC. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGC stock opened at $228.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.32 and a 1 year high of $229.33.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

