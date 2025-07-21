Versarien (LON:VRS) Shares Up 45% – Here’s Why

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 45% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 994,800,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 910% from the average session volume of 98,448,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Versarien Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £675,700.00, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.03.

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Versarien had a negative net margin of 225.06% and a negative return on equity of 216.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Versarien plc will post -332.0000161 earnings per share for the current year.

About Versarien

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

