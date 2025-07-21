Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Price Up 45% – Still a Buy?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) traded up 45% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 994,800,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 910% from the average session volume of 98,448,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

The stock has a market cap of £675,700.00, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61.

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Versarien had a negative return on equity of 216.70% and a negative net margin of 225.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Versarien plc will post -332.0000161 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

