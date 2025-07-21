Versarien (LON:VRS) Trading 45% Higher – Here’s Why

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 45% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 994,800,375 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 910% from the average daily volume of 98,448,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61. The firm has a market cap of £675,700.00, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.03.

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Versarien had a negative return on equity of 216.70% and a negative net margin of 225.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Versarien plc will post -332.0000161 EPS for the current year.

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

