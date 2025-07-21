Versarien (LON:VRS) Trading Up 45% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) were up 45% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 994,800,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 910% from the average daily volume of 98,448,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of £675,700.00, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.13.
Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Versarien had a negative return on equity of 216.70% and a negative net margin of 225.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Versarien plc will post -332.0000161 EPS for the current year.
Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.
