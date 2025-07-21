Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at $341,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $432,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,021,000 after purchasing an additional 57,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Vistra in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $160.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 target price on shares of Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.92.

VST opened at $193.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $200.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total transaction of $5,650,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 88,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,505.12. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $4,291,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 75,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,037,649.82. The trade was a 24.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,461,490 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

