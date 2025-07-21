Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 58.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,776 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vontier were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Vontier by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Vontier Price Performance

Vontier stock opened at $38.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.44. Vontier Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vontier news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen sold 7,344 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $266,880.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 88,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,932.32. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Stories

