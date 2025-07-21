W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WRB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $272,582,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,949,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,565 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,022,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,368,000 after purchasing an additional 900,071 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 7,314.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 744,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,980,000 after purchasing an additional 734,474 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 8,709.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 671,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,812,000 after purchasing an additional 664,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB opened at $68.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.88. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.41.

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.07). W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Equities research analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

