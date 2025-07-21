Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $142.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $147.00 to $142.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $123.81 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $99.92 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $337,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,960.28. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

