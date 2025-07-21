Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Price

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $264.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.61.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE TRV opened at $265.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $203.21 and a fifty-two week high of $277.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total value of $5,547,815.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,363.36. The trade was a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $9,707,143.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 262,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,820,433.62. This represents a 11.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,918,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 31,132.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,203,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,426 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,755,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,497,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,694,000 after acquiring an additional 907,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.