Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.77.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $94.00 price objective on Westlake and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Westlake from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Westlake from $122.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Westlake from $110.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Westlake from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

NYSE:WLK opened at $81.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.63. Westlake has a 1 year low of $68.55 and a 1 year high of $153.34.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 70.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 251.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 1,668.2% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 127.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 71.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 33.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

