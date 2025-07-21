Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Has $745,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $185.06 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wedbush set a $190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.