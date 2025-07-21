WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Stake Lessened by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Free Report) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,407 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.76% of WiMi Hologram Cloud worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIMI. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 85,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,176 shares during the period. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Stock Performance

WiMi Hologram Cloud stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

