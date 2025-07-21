WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG) Stake Lowered by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLG. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WK Kellogg by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in WK Kellogg in the first quarter worth $66,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in WK Kellogg by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLG opened at $23.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.78. WK Kellogg Co. has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $23.56.

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WK Kellogg Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLG shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Cowen raised shares of WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $23.00 target price on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

