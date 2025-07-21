Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $20.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.70. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.
Wolverine World Wide Company Profile
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.
