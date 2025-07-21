Woodside Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.54 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.4% of Woodside Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. CWM LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 973,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,385 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.3% in the first quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 22,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 901.9% in the first quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 54,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 261,966 shares in the company, valued at $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Alphabet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wedbush set a $190.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.68.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8%

GOOGL stock opened at $185.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

