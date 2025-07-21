Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,434 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 645.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 310,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 268,714 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 627.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,947,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,939,000 after buying an additional 104,444 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 757.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 30,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $22.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.64. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $25.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.67.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $244.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.32 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 14,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $314,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,769.10. The trade was a 48.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,250. This represents a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $525,079. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

