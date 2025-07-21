Xponance Inc. Buys 1,993 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 773.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $17.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 2.47. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $18.33.

Insider Activity

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 447,083.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $3,237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 203,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,714.52. This represents a 59.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 500,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $6,190,012.38. Following the transaction, the director owned 57,328,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,721,370.42. This represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,867,653 shares of company stock valued at $19,256,442 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on JOBY. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

