Xponance Inc. Buys New Position in United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,947,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,501,000 after purchasing an additional 750,472 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 3,091.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,329,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880,446 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,547,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,026,000 after purchasing an additional 341,937 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,184,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wedbush cut United Microelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $7.47 on Monday. United Microelectronics Corporation has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.63 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Corporation will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.3661 per share. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 68.52%.

About United Microelectronics

(Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.