Xponance Inc. Buys New Stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ImmunityBio by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 73,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBRX. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ImmunityBio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

Shares of IBRX stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $7.48.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunityBio Profile

(Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.