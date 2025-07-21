Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,823 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,401,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,593,000 after purchasing an additional 218,165 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Organon & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,895,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,634,000 after purchasing an additional 136,760 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Organon & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,525,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,557 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 4,729,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,561,000 after purchasing an additional 308,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kirke Weaver acquired 8,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,094.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 52,489 shares in the company, valued at $483,423.69. This represents a 18.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel Karp acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 46,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,552.56. This trade represents a 8.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 102,345 shares of company stock valued at $902,430. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Organon & Co. Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $9.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.67. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 227.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OGN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Organon & Co.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.